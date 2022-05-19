ICU Cardiac Monitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cardiac monitor is a device that shows the electrical and pressure waveforms of the cardiovascular system for measurement and treatment. Parameters specific to respiratory function can also be measured. Because electrical connections are made between the cardiac monitor and the patient, it is kept at the patient’s bedside.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ICU Cardiac Monitors in global, including the following market information:
Global ICU Cardiac Monitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ICU Cardiac Monitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five ICU Cardiac Monitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global ICU Cardiac Monitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Implantable Cardiac Monitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ICU Cardiac Monitors include Medtronic, Abbott, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Roche and LifeWatch AG (BioTelemetry Inc). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ICU Cardiac Monitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global ICU Cardiac Monitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ICU Cardiac Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Implantable Cardiac Monitors
- Conventional Cardiac Monitors
Global ICU Cardiac Monitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ICU Cardiac Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Other
Global ICU Cardiac Monitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ICU Cardiac Monitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies ICU Cardiac Monitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies ICU Cardiac Monitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies ICU Cardiac Monitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies ICU Cardiac Monitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- Abbott
- BD
- Johnson & Johnson
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Roche
- LifeWatch AG (BioTelemetry Inc)
