Sulfadoxine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sulfadoxine is an ultra-long-acting sulfa drug for the treatment of meningitis, urinary tract infection, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sulfadoxine in global, including the following market information:

Global Sulfadoxine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sulfadoxine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Sulfadoxine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sulfadoxine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

USP25 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sulfadoxine include Jinshen Medical, Luotian Xinpusheng Pharmaceutical, Changshu Nanhu Industrial and Taicang Pharmaceutical Factory, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sulfadoxine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Sulfadoxine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sulfadoxine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • USP25
  • BP2000
  • Other

Global Sulfadoxine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sulfadoxine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Hemolytic Streptococcal Infection
  • Pneumococcal Infection
  • Meningococcal Infection
  • Other

Global Sulfadoxine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sulfadoxine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Sulfadoxine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Sulfadoxine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Sulfadoxine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Sulfadoxine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Jinshen Medical
  • Luotian Xinpusheng Pharmaceutical
  • Changshu Nanhu Industrial
  • Taicang Pharmaceutical Factory

