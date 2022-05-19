Flexible AMOLED Panels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible AMOLED Panels in global, including the following market information:
Global Flexible AMOLED Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flexible AMOLED Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Flexible AMOLED Panels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexible AMOLED Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexible AMOLED Panels include Samsung Electronics, Tianma, LG Display, Sony, Visionox, BOE, Futaba Corporation, Sichuan CCO Display Technology and RITEK and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexible AMOLED Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Flexible AMOLED Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible AMOLED Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display)
- Passive Matrix OLED(PMOLED)
Global Flexible AMOLED Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible AMOLED Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mobile Phone
- Computer
- TV
- Other
Global Flexible AMOLED Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible AMOLED Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Flexible AMOLED Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Flexible AMOLED Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Flexible AMOLED Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Flexible AMOLED Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Samsung Electronics
- Tianma
- LG Display
- Sony
- Visionox
- BOE
- Futaba Corporation
- Sichuan CCO Display Technology
- RITEK
- JOLED
