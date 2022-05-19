Global LNG Bunkering Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global LNG Bunkering market was valued at 3506.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 67.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport. LNG is an attractive fuel choice for many vessels because it exceeds the air quality standards set forth. It takes up about 1/600th the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state. It is odorless, colorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive. Hazards include flammability after vaporization into a gaseous state, freezing and asphyxia. The liquefaction process involves removal of certain components, such as dust, acid gases, helium, water, and heavy hydrocarbons, which could cause difficulty downstream. The natural gas is then condensed into a liquid at close to atmospheric pressure by cooling it to approximately 162 °C (260 °F); maximum transport pressure is set at around 25 KPa (4 psi). LNG Bunkering is a particular type of operation where LNG fuel is transferred from a given distribution source to a LNG fuelled ship.

It involves the participation of different stakeholders, from the ship-side, LNG supplier, ports, safety personnel, administrations and policy makers. In this report, LNG bunkering only refers to LNG bunkering fuel. The International Maritime Organization has established regulations on the fuel sulphur content of ship fuels and set mandatory NOx emission limits for new-build engines. These regulations are implemented through the IMO`s International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). In addition to these engine and fuel requirements, certain areas have also been designated as emission control areas where stricter emissions limits are enforced. Besides air quality measures the IMO is also introducing instruments to monitor and reduce GHG emissions from shipping.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Truck-to-Ship

Ship-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

By Applications:

Container Vessels

Tanker Vessels

Bulk & General Cargo Vessels

Ferries & OSV

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LNG Bunkering Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LNG Bunkering Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Truck-to-Ship

1.4.3 Ship-to-Ship

1.4.4 Port-to-Ship

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LNG Bunkering Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Container Vessels

1.5.3 Tanker Vessels

1.5.4 Bulk & General Cargo Vessels

1.5.5 Ferries & OSV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global LNG Bunkering Market

1.8.1 Global LNG Bunkering Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LNG Bunkering Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LNG Bunkering Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LNG Bunkering Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers LNG Bunkering Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global LNG Bunkering Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global LNG Bunkering Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America LNG Bunkering Sales Volume

