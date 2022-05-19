Methyl Methoxy Acetate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methyl methoxyacetate is used as an intermediate for medicines, pesticides, and dyes, and is used in medicine for the synthesis of vitamin B6.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Methoxy Acetate in global, including the following market information:
Global Methyl Methoxy Acetate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Methyl Methoxy Acetate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Methyl Methoxy Acetate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methyl Methoxy Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methyl Methoxy Acetate include Wujiang Qingyun Zhendong Chemical, Changzhou Changshun Fine Chemical and Jinshen Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Methyl Methoxy Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Methyl Methoxy Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methyl Methoxy Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 0.98
- Other
Global Methyl Methoxy Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methyl Methoxy Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medicine
- Pesticide
- Dye
- Other
Global Methyl Methoxy Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methyl Methoxy Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Methyl Methoxy Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Methyl Methoxy Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Methyl Methoxy Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Methyl Methoxy Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Wujiang Qingyun Zhendong Chemical
- Changzhou Changshun Fine Chemical
- Jinshen Medical
