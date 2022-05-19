Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Styrene Monomer(SM) market was valued at 4452.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Styrene Monomer(SM), also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene and phenylethene, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5CH=CH2. This derivative of benzene is a colorless oily liquid that evaporates easily and has a sweet smell, although high concentrations confer a less pleasant odor. Styrene Monomer(SM) is the precursor to polyStyrene Monomer(SM) and several copolymers. Styrene Monomer(SM) is an important organic synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR. First, Styrene Monomer(SM) is an organic important synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR. With the development of economy, Styrene Monomer(SM) has huge market potential in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Styrolution

Lyondell Basell

Total

FCFC

SADAF

Shell

Americas Styrenics

Trinseo

Jubail Chevron

Asahi Kasei

LG Chemical

Pars Petrochemical

ENI

Lotte Chemical

Idemitsu

NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL

Westlake Chemical

Denka

Sinopec

CNPC

CSPC

Tianjin Dagu Chemical

Shuangliang Leasty Chemical

New Solar

Huajin Chemical

Donghao Chemical

Yuhuang Chemical

By Types:

Ethylbenzene Dehydrogenation Method

Ethylbenzene Oxidation Method

By Applications:

PS

ABS/SAN

UPR

SBR

