Medical Lighting System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Lighting System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Lighting System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Lighting System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Lighting System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Lighting System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ceiling Mounts Surgical Lamp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Lighting System include Philips Lighting, Hill-Rom, GE, Eaton Corporation, STERIS, SYNERGY Medical Inc., Draeger, Stryker and Planet Lighting, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Lighting System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Lighting System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Lighting System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ceiling Mounts Surgical Lamp
- Surgical Headlight Lamp
- Dental Light Lamp
- Laser Light Lamp
- Others
Global Medical Lighting System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Lighting System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Neurosurgery
- Dental Surgery
- Endoscopic Surgery
- Optical Surgery
- Other
Global Medical Lighting System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Lighting System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Lighting System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Lighting System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Lighting System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Lighting System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Philips Lighting
- Hill-Rom
- GE
- Eaton Corporation
- STERIS
- SYNERGY Medical Inc.
- Draeger
- Stryker
- Planet Lighting
- Skytron
- Medical Illumination
- SIMEON Medical
- KLS Martin Group
- Waldmann
- Beijing Aerospace Changfen
- Merivaara
- Bovie Medical
- Trilux Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Lighting System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Lighting System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Lighting System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Lighting System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Lighting System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Lighting System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Lighting System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Lighting System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Lighting System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Lighting System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Lighting System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Lighting System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Lighting System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Lighting System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Lighting System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Lighting System Companies
4 Sights by Product
