Oxygen Tubes and Catheters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxygen Tubes and Catheters in global, including the following market information:
Global Oxygen Tubes and Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oxygen Tubes and Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Oxygen Tubes and Catheters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oxygen Tubes and Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oxygen Tubes and Catheters include Terumo Medical, Abbott, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Cook Medical, SP Medical and Shannon MicroCoil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oxygen Tubes and Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oxygen Tubes and Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygen Tubes and Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PVC
- Emulsion
- Silicone
- Other
Global Oxygen Tubes and Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygen Tubes and Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Others
Global Oxygen Tubes and Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygen Tubes and Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oxygen Tubes and Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oxygen Tubes and Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oxygen Tubes and Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Oxygen Tubes and Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Terumo Medical
- Abbott
- BD
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Johnson and Johnson
- Medtronic
- Cook Medical
- SP Medical
- Shannon MicroCoil
- Acme Monaco
- Infiniti Medical
- Biotronik
- Lepu Meidcal
- Shenzhen Yixinda
