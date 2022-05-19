ABS Edgebands Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of ABS Edgebands in global, including the following market information:

Global ABS Edgebands Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global ABS Edgebands Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)



Global top five ABS Edgebands companies in 2021 (%)

The global ABS Edgebands market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Thickness:Below 1mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of ABS Edgebands include Formica Group, Doellken, Surteco, Giplast Group, MKT and Dura Edge Incorporated, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the ABS Edgebands manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ABS Edgebands Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global ABS Edgebands Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thickness:Below 1mm



Thickness:1-3 mm



Thickness:Above 3 mm

Global ABS Edgebands Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global ABS Edgebands Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home



Office



Others

Global ABS Edgebands Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global ABS Edgebands Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ABS Edgebands revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies ABS Edgebands revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies ABS Edgebands sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)



Key companies ABS Edgebands sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Formica Group



Doellken



Surteco



Giplast Group



MKT



Dura Edge Incorporated

