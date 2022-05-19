Snow and Ice Control Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The snow melting agent melts the snow on the road by melting the snow and melts the temperature, which is convenient for road dredging. The effect of the spreading is obvious, but it is harmful. It is found that the snow melting agent residue can corrode the road surface and the automobile rubber tire.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Snow and Ice Control Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Snow and Ice Control Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Snow and Ice Control Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Snow and Ice Control Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Snow and Ice Control Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Propylene Glycol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Snow and Ice Control Chemicals include Clariant International, The Dow Chemical, Kilfrost, Proviron Holding, Cryotech Deicing Technology, LNT Solutions, LyondellBasell Industries, Integrated Deicing Services and Inland Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Snow and Ice Control Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Snow and Ice Control Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Snow and Ice Control Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Propylene Glycol
- Road Salt
- Calcium Chloride
- Sodium Formate
- Potassium Acetate
- Other
Global Snow and Ice Control Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Snow and Ice Control Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Highway
- Airport
- Other
Global Snow and Ice Control Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Snow and Ice Control Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Snow and Ice Control Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Snow and Ice Control Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Snow and Ice Control Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Snow and Ice Control Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Clariant International
- The Dow Chemical
- Kilfrost
- Proviron Holding
- Cryotech Deicing Technology
- LNT Solutions
- LyondellBasell Industries
- Integrated Deicing Services
- Inland Technologies
- D.W. Davies
- Aero-Sense
- Niacet
- Hawkins
- Nachurs Alpine Solutions
- Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical
- Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical
- Shijiazhuang Haosheng
- Jiangxi Shuangjia
- Langfang Tianke
