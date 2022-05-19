Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic waste management is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Plastic Waste Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Plastic Waste Management market was valued at 15890 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Landfill Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Plastic Waste Management include Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions and Covanta Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Plastic Waste Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Landfill
- Recycle
- Incineration
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Plastic Waste
- Heat Energy Generation
- Recycled Plastics
- Others
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Veolia Environnement
- Suez Environnement
- Waste Management
- Republic Services
- Stericycle
- Clean Harbors
- ADS Waste Holdings
- Progressive Waste Solutions
- Covanta Holding
- Remondis
- Parc
- Kayama
- Shirai
- New COOP Tianbao
- China Recyling Development
- Luhai
- Vanden
- Fuhai Lantian
- Shanghai Qihu
