Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic waste management is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Plastic Waste Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Plastic Waste Management market was valued at 15890 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Landfill Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Plastic Waste Management include Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions and Covanta Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Plastic Waste Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Landfill

Recycle

Incineration

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Veolia Environnement

Suez Environnement

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

ADS Waste Holdings

Progressive Waste Solutions

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Parc

Kayama

Shirai

New COOP Tianbao

China Recyling Development

Luhai

Vanden

Fuhai Lantian

Shanghai Qihu

