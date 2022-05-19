Digital Contact Tonometers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Contact Tonometers in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Digital Contact Tonometers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Contact Tonometers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hand-held Tonometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Contact Tonometers include Topcon, Nidek, Canon, Haag-Streit (Metall Zug AG), Reichert, Keeler (Halma), Icare (Revenio), Kowa and Tomey (Menicon Co., Ltd.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Contact Tonometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hand-held Tonometer
- Desktop Tonometer
Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Home
- Other
Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Digital Contact Tonometers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Digital Contact Tonometers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Digital Contact Tonometers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Digital Contact Tonometers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Topcon
- Nidek
- Canon
- Haag-Streit (Metall Zug AG)
- Reichert
- Keeler (Halma)
- Icare (Revenio)
- Kowa
- Tomey (Menicon Co., Ltd.)
- Huvitz
- Marco Ophthalmic
- Rexxam
- Ziemer Group
- Diaton
- 66Vision
- Suowei
- Suzhou Kangjie
- MediWorks
