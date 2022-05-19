Digital Contact Tonometers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Contact Tonometers in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Digital Contact Tonometers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Contact Tonometers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hand-held Tonometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Contact Tonometers include Topcon, Nidek, Canon, Haag-Streit (Metall Zug AG), Reichert, Keeler (Halma), Icare (Revenio), Kowa and Tomey (Menicon Co., Ltd.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Contact Tonometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hand-held Tonometer

Desktop Tonometer

Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Home

Other

Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Contact Tonometers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Contact Tonometers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Contact Tonometers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Contact Tonometers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Digital Contact Tonometers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Topcon

Nidek

Canon

Haag-Streit (Metall Zug AG)

Reichert

Keeler (Halma)

Icare (Revenio)

Kowa

Tomey (Menicon Co., Ltd.)

Huvitz

Marco Ophthalmic

Rexxam

Ziemer Group

Diaton

66Vision

Suowei

Suzhou Kangjie

MediWorks

