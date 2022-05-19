Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling in global, including the following market information:

Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-municipal-plastic-waste-recycling-forecast-2022-2028-852 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling companies in 2021 (%)

The global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling include Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Evergreen Plastics, PolyQuest and Phoenix Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Other

Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile fiber / clothing

Landscaping/Street furniture

Other Uses

Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW plastics

Extrupet

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus

Viridor

Centriforce

Visy

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Intco

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-municipal-plastic-waste-recycling-forecast-2022-2028-852

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports