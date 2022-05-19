Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling in global, including the following market information:
Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-municipal-plastic-waste-recycling-forecast-2022-2028-852
Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling companies in 2021 (%)
The global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling include Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Evergreen Plastics, PolyQuest and Phoenix Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PET
- PP
- HDPE
- LDPE
- Other
Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging & Consumer Goods
- Construction
- Textile fiber / clothing
- Landscaping/Street furniture
- Other Uses
Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Clear Path Recycling
- Clean Tech Incorporated
- Mohawk Industries Incorporated
- CarbonLite Industries
- Envision Plastics Industries
- Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated
- Evergreen Plastics
- PolyQuest
- Phoenix Technologies
- Verdeco Recycling
- Custom Polymers
- KW plastics
- Extrupet
- Greentech
- Veolia Polymers
- Hahn Plastics
- PLASgran
- APR2 Plast
- Luxus
- Viridor
- Centriforce
- Visy
- Kyoei Industry
- Wellpine Plastic Industical
- Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial
- Intco
- Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
- Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports