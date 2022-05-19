Global Bacteriophage Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bacteriophage market was valued at 26.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 16.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A bacteriophage, also known informally as a phage, is a virus that infects and replicates within bacteria and archaea. Phages attach to bacterial cells, and inject a viral genome into the cell. The viral genome effectively replaces the bacterial genome, halting the bacterial infection. Bacteriophages are composed of proteins that encapsulate a DNA or RNA genome, and may have structures that are either simple or elaborate.The United States is the largest consumer market, accounting for about 38%, and Europe is the second largest market, accounting for about 26%. The market for Bacteriophage is fragmented with players such as NPO Microgen, Proteon Pharmaceuticals, Phagelux, Intralytix, Micreos, Eliava BioPreparations, Locus Biosciences,Inc, Pharmex Group,LLC, Pherecydes Pharma, APS Biocontrol Ltd. (APS) , Qingdao Phagepharm Bio-tech,. Fixed-Phage Limited, Zeptometrix, Phage International, Inc., MicroMir, iNtODEWORLD, Inc., NEXTBIOTICS, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Innophage and so on. Among them, the top 5 manufacturers with about 34% revenue market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

NPO Microgen



Proteon Pharmaceuticals



Phagelux



Intralytix



Micreos



Eliava BioPreparations



Locus Biosciences,Inc



Pharmex Group,LLC



Pherecydes Pharma



APS Biocontrol Ltd. (APS)



Qingdao Phagepharm Bio-tech



Fixed-Phage Limited



Zeptometrix



Phage International, Inc.



MicroMir



iNtODEWORLD, Inc.



NEXTBIOTICS



Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Innophage

By Types:

DsDNA Bacteriophage



SsDNA Bacteriophage



SsRNA Bacteriophage

By Applications:

Animal Health



Aquaculture



Agriculture



Food Industry



Human Health

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.



Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.



To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.



Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.



To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.



Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

