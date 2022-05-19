Global Field Hockey Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Field Hockey Equipment market was valued at 6325.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Field hockey is a team sport played on a grass or turf field. It is played using hockey sticks to shoot the ball and protective gear. International Hockey Federation (FIH) is the governing body of the sport. It also manages and develops international field hockey tournaments across the globe. Euro Hockey League (EHL) is considered to be the biggest professional league in the world. The Olympics and Hockey World Cup are considered to be the highest national teams` competition.The sticks segment dominates the field hockey equipment market and will continue to grow significantly during the forecast period. The frequent changes of hockey sticks by regular players to maintain optimum performance is leading to the high growth of this market segment. Constant innovations to produce lighter and stronger sticks will also contribute to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Adidas dominates the stick market in all user segments including men and women, as most players use these sticks.

By Market Verdors:

Adidas



Grays



Gryphon Hockey



OBO



TK Hockey



ATLAS Hockey



Dita



JDH



Kookaburra



MALIK



Mazon Hockey



Osaka Hockey



Princess Sportsgear



Ritual Hockey



STX

By Types:

Sticks



Shoes



Protective Gears

By Applications:

Specialty and Sports Shops



Department and Discount Stores



Online Retail

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.



Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.



To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.



Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.



To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.



Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Field Hockey Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Field Hockey Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Sticks

1.4.3 Shoes

1.4.4 Protective Gears

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Field Hockey Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Specialty and Sports Shops

1.5.3 Department and Discount Stores

1.5.4 Online Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Field Hockey Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Field Hockey Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Field Hockey Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Field Hockey Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Field Hockey Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Field Hockey Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Field Hockey Equipment Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Field Hockey Equipment Sales Revenue Market Share by

