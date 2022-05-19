Global Thermally Modified Wood Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Thermally Modified Wood market was valued at 332.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Thermally Modified Wood is referring to a wood which is modified by a controlled pyrolysis process. In this process, the wood is heated up to 180°Celcius, in the absence of oxygen. This process helps the chemical to change its cell structure of cell wall components in the wood in order to increase its durability. During this process, the low oxygen content prevents the wood from burning even at the high temperature. There are five thermal modification processes: Thermowood, Retification Process, Les Bois Perdure, Plato Process, and Oil Heat Treatment.Currently, there are many players in the market Thermally Modified Wood, Arbor Wood, Lunawood, SWM-Wood and some others are playing important roles in Thermally Modified Wood industry. The top three players are Stora Enso, Lunawood, Hardwoods. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

By Types:

Thermo-S

Thermo-D

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

