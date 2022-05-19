Technology

Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global 2-shot Injection Molding market was valued at 6941.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

 

Two-shot, also referred to as dual-shot, double-shot, multi-shot and overmolding, is a plastic molding process in which two different plastic resins are molded together in a single machining cycle.There are two phases of the two-shot molding process. The first is similar to traditional injection molding: A shot of resin is injected into a mold and cooled to form a solid part. In the second phase, the just-molded part is transferred to a second mold via a rotating platen or a robotic arm, and receives the second shot of resin – in, through or around certain parts of the first molded part, depending on the design. The two plastic resins then form a molecular bond and the multi-resin molded part is cooled and ejected.

 

By Market Verdors:

 

  • Girard Rubber Corporation
  • Biomedical Polymers Inc.
  • Nyloncraft
  • Bemis Manufacturing Company
  • Season Group
  • CM International Industries Corp.
  • Gemini Group, Inc
  • Rogan Corporation
  • MRPC
  • Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited

 

By Types:

 

  • Silicones
  • Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
  • Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

 

By Applications:

 

  • Medical
  • Automotive
  • Consumer Goods
  • Industrial Packaging
  • Electronics

 

Key Indicators Analysed

 

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

 

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 2-shot Injection Molding Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Silicones

1.4.3 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

1.4.4 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Consumer Goods

1.5.5 Industrial Packaging

1.5.6 Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market

1.8.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

