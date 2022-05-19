Ethanesulfonic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethyl sulfonic acid can be used as a catalyst for alkylation, polymerization and other reactions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethanesulfonic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethanesulfonic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethanesulfonic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ethanesulfonic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethanesulfonic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.985 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethanesulfonic Acid include Wuxi Yangshi Chemical, Hairui Chemical and Zhongke Fine Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethanesulfonic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Ethanesulfonic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethanesulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.985

Other

Global Ethanesulfonic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethanesulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Catalyst

Other

Global Ethanesulfonic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethanesulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethanesulfonic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethanesulfonic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethanesulfonic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ethanesulfonic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wuxi Yangshi Chemical

Hairui Chemical

Zhongke Fine Chemical

