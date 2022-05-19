Radiotherapy Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Radiation therapy (also called radiotherapy) is a cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. Other machines are also available that use other forms of energy, including electrons, protons, gamma rays, or a combination of these.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiotherapy Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Radiotherapy Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Radiotherapy Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Radiotherapy Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radiotherapy Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
External Beam Radiotherapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radiotherapy Machines include BD, Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, Accuray Incorporated, Ion Beam Applications, Nordion, Isoray Medical, Mevion Medical Systems and Hitachi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radiotherapy Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Radiotherapy Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Radiotherapy Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- External Beam Radiotherapy
- Internal Beam Radiotherapy
- Systemic Radiotherapy
Global Radiotherapy Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Radiotherapy Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Radiotherapy Centers
- Cancer Research Institutes
Global Radiotherapy Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Radiotherapy Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Radiotherapy Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Radiotherapy Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Radiotherapy Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Radiotherapy Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BD
- Elekta
- Varian Medical Systems
- Accuray Incorporated
- Ion Beam Applications
- Nordion
- Isoray Medical
- Mevion Medical Systems
- Hitachi
- IBA Group
- Philips Healthcare
- ZEISS
