Polyquaternium Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyquaterniumis an series of organic compound in thepolyquaterniumclass of chemicals and used in the personal care industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyquaternium in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyquaternium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyquaternium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyquaternium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyquaternium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyquaternium-4 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyquaternium include Evonik, Solvay, AkzoNobel, Dow, Ashland, KCI and Clariant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyquaternium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Polyquaternium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyquaternium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Polyquaternium-4
  • Polyquaternium-6
  • Polyquaternium-7
  • Polyquaternium-10
  • Others

Global Polyquaternium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyquaternium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Hair Care
  • Facial Care
  • Skin Cleansing
  • Others

Global Polyquaternium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyquaternium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Polyquaternium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Polyquaternium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Polyquaternium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Polyquaternium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Evonik
  • Solvay
  • AkzoNobel
  • Dow
  • Ashland
  • KCI
  • Clariant

