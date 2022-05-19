Chromite Sand Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chromite Sand is a naturally occurring spinel consisting primarily of the oxides of chrome and iron. It is a by-product of ferro-chrome production. Chromite has certain properties which enable the material to be used in high duty grey iron and steel foundries as core and mould making sand. Its high thermal conductivity gives it good chilling properties, low thermal expansion gives rise to good dimensional stability. Its basicity being close to neutral allows the use of a wide range of resin bonding systems and inorganic binders, it has a high refractoriness and a broad sieve distribution.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chromite Sand in global, including the following market information:
Global Chromite Sand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-chromite-s-forecast-2022-2028-404
Global Chromite Sand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Chromite Sand companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chromite Sand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cr2O3 Above 45% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chromite Sand include LKAB Minerals, Minerals Technologies, Metal & Alloys Corporation, SINGHANIA INTERNATIONAL and Encore Minerals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chromite Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Chromite Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chromite Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cr2O3 Above 45%
- Cr2O3 Above 35%
Global Chromite Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chromite Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Foundry Applications
- Glass Production
Global Chromite Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chromite Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Chromite Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Chromite Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Chromite Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Chromite Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LKAB Minerals
- Minerals Technologies
- Metal & Alloys Corporation
- SINGHANIA INTERNATIONAL
- Encore Minerals
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports