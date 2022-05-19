Portable Medical Ventilators Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Medical Ventilators in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Medical Ventilators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Medical Ventilators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Ventilators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Medical Ventilators include Resmed, Medtronic, BD, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Invacare, Teijin Pharma, Fisher & Paykel and Drager Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Medical Ventilators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual Ventilators

Mechanical Ventilators

Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Medical Ventilators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Medical Ventilators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Medical Ventilators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Medical Ventilators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Resmed

Medtronic

BD

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Invacare

Teijin Pharma

Fisher & Paykel

Drager Medical

DeVilbiss

eVent Medical

Hamilton Medical

Smiths Medical

Mannequin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Medical Ventilators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Medical Ventilators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Medical Ventilators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Medical Ventilators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Medical Ventilators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Medical Ventilators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Medical Ventilators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Medical Ventilators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Medical Ventilators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Medical Ventilators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Medical Ventilators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Medical Ventilators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Medical Ventilators Companies

