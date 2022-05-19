Apheresis Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Apheresis System is an automatic blood component separator used to perform various therapeutic apheresis procedures, cell collection and processing procedures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Apheresis Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Apheresis Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Apheresis Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Apheresis Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Apheresis Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-Automatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Apheresis Systems include B. Braun, Fresenius Kabi USA, Terumo BCT, Asahi Kasei Medical and Sichuan Nigale Biomedical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Apheresis Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Apheresis Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Apheresis Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Global Apheresis Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Apheresis Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Blood Center

Others

Global Apheresis Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Apheresis Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Apheresis Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Apheresis Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Apheresis Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Apheresis Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

B. Braun

Fresenius Kabi USA

Terumo BCT

Asahi Kasei Medical

Sichuan Nigale Biomedical

