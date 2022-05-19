Apheresis Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Apheresis System is an automatic blood component separator used to perform various therapeutic apheresis procedures, cell collection and processing procedures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Apheresis Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Apheresis Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Apheresis Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Apheresis Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Apheresis Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi-Automatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Apheresis Systems include B. Braun, Fresenius Kabi USA, Terumo BCT, Asahi Kasei Medical and Sichuan Nigale Biomedical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Apheresis Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Apheresis Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Apheresis Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Semi-Automatic
- Fully Automatic
Global Apheresis Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Apheresis Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Blood Center
- Others
Global Apheresis Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Apheresis Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Apheresis Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Apheresis Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Apheresis Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Apheresis Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- B. Braun
- Fresenius Kabi USA
- Terumo BCT
- Asahi Kasei Medical
- Sichuan Nigale Biomedical
