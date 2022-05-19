Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Plastic Bottle Recycling market was valued at 3863.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Plastic bottle recycling refers to the process of recovering waste or scrap plastic bottle and reprocessing the materials into functional and useful products. The goal of recycling plastic bottle is to reduce high rates of plastic pollution while putting less pressure on virgin materials to produce brand new plastic products. This approach helps to conserve resources and diverts plastics from landfills or unintended destinations such as oceans. In 2019, Europe is the largest plastic bottle recycling production area, accounting for about 47%, followed by North America, accounting for about 28%. Leading suppliers in the worldwide are UltrePET, CarbonLITE, Veolia Group, etc. which takes a combined share of less than 20% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

UltrePET

CarbonLITE

Veolia Group

Evergreen Plastics

Shazil

Indorama Ventures

Avangard Innovative

Clear Path Recycling

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Incom Recycle

FENC

By Types:

PET Recycling

HDPE Recycling

By Applications:

Fiber

Food and Beverage Packaging

Sheet and Film

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PET Recycling

1.4.3 HDPE Recycling

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Fiber

1.5.3 Food and Beverage Packaging

1.5.4 Sheet and Film

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market

1.8.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

