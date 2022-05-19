Deuterium Labeled Compounds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Deuterium labeled compounds, which are used as solvents in the NMR spectrum and as part of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), and are used in the production of organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Deuterium Labeled Compounds in global, including the following market information:

Global Deuterium Labeled Compounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Deuterium Labeled Compounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Deuterium Labeled Compounds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Deuterium Labeled Compounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Benzene-d6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Deuterium Labeled Compounds include Zeochem (Cph Chemie & Papier), Tenova Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vivan Life Science, Matreya, LLC, Polysciences, SPEX CertiPrep, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Center of Molecular Research and SustGreen Tech. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Deuterium Labeled Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Deuterium Labeled Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Deuterium Labeled Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Benzene-d6

Acetone-d6

DMSO-d6

CDCl3

Others

Global Deuterium Labeled Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Deuterium Labeled Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

NMR

AMOLED

Others

Global Deuterium Labeled Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Deuterium Labeled Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Deuterium Labeled Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Deuterium Labeled Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Deuterium Labeled Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Deuterium Labeled Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zeochem (Cph Chemie & Papier)

Tenova Pharmaceuticals Inc

Vivan Life Science

Matreya, LLC

Polysciences

SPEX CertiPrep

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Center of Molecular Research

SustGreen Tech

