Global Compressor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Compressor market was valued at 3593.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A compressor is a mechanical device that increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. Compressors are similar to pumps: both increase the pressure on a fluid and both can transport the fluid through a pipe.The global compressor market is segmented into three major geographical segments: the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. APAC dominated the global compressor market, owing to the growing natural gas infrastructure development in China.

By Market Verdors:

    • Atlas Copco

 

    • Ingersoll Rand

 

    • Sullair

 

    • Kaeser

 

    • Doosan

 

    • Gardner Denver

 

    • BOGE

 

    • Kobelco

 

    • Elgi

 

    • Airman

 

    • China Local Manufacturers Covered

 

    • Fusheng

 

    • Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd

 

    • Hongwuhuan

 

  • Hanbell

By Types:

    • Reciprocating Compressor

 

    • Screw Compressor

 

  • Centrifugal Compressor

By Applications:

    • Oil and Gas

 

  • Manufacturing

Key Indicators Analysed

    • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

 

    • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

 

    • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

 

    • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

 

  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

 

    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

 

    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

 

    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

 

    • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

 

  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Compressor Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Compressor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Reciprocating Compressor

1.4.3 Screw Compressor

1.4.4 Centrifugal Compressor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Compressor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Compressor Market

1.8.1 Global Compressor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Compressor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Compressor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Compressor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Compressor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Compressor Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Compressor Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Compressor Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Compressor Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North

