Global Compressor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Compressor market was valued at 3593.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
A compressor is a mechanical device that increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. Compressors are similar to pumps: both increase the pressure on a fluid and both can transport the fluid through a pipe.The global compressor market is segmented into three major geographical segments: the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. APAC dominated the global compressor market, owing to the growing natural gas infrastructure development in China.
By Market Verdors:
-
- Atlas Copco
-
- Ingersoll Rand
-
- Sullair
-
- Kaeser
-
- Doosan
-
- Gardner Denver
-
- BOGE
-
- Kobelco
-
- Elgi
-
- Airman
-
- China Local Manufacturers Covered
-
- Fusheng
-
- Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd
-
- Hongwuhuan
- Hanbell
By Types:
-
- Reciprocating Compressor
-
- Screw Compressor
- Centrifugal Compressor
By Applications:
-
- Oil and Gas
- Manufacturing
Key Indicators Analysed
-
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
-
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
-
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
-
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
-
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
-
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
-
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
-
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
-
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Compressor Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Compressor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Reciprocating Compressor
1.4.3 Screw Compressor
1.4.4 Centrifugal Compressor
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Compressor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Oil and Gas
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Compressor Market
1.8.1 Global Compressor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Compressor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Compressor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Compressor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Compressor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Compressor Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Compressor Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Compressor Sales Volume
3.3.1 North America Compressor Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.3.2 North
