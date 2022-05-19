Customer Relationship Management System Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

All Salesforce products run in the cloud, so there are no expensive setup costs, no maintenance, and employees can work on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and any other internet-connected device.Salesforce services help businesses interact with customers in a new way to build more meaningful and lasting customer relationships, better understand customer needs, identify and capture new business opportunities, help customers solve problems faster, and be truly customer-centric.Manage all interactions with customers and potential customers to help the business grow and succeed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Customer Relationship Management System Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Customer Relationship Management System Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Customer Relationship Management System Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Sales Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Customer Relationship Management System Services include Tata Group, Fujitsu, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Simplus, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Deloitte, Capgemini and DXC Technology Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Customer Relationship Management System Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Customer Relationship Management System Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management System Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sales Cloud



Service Cloud



Marketing Cloud



App Cloud



Commerce Cloud

Global Customer Relationship Management System Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management System Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI



Manufacturing



Media & Communication



Retail



Public Sector



Healthcare & Life Sciences



High Tech



Others

Global Customer Relationship Management System Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management System Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Customer Relationship Management System Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Customer Relationship Management System Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tata Group



Fujitsu



PricewaterhouseCoopers



Simplus



Accenture



IBM Corporation



Deloitte



Capgemini



DXC Technology Company



NTT DATA Corporation



Wipro



Cognizant



Infosys



HCL Technologies



Persistent Systems



Tech Mahindra



Slalom



Virtusa

