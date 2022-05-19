Technology

Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Malt Extracts and Ingredients in global, including the following market information:

Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Malt Extracts and Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)

The global Malt Extracts and Ingredients market was valued at 18710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22270 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Malt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Malt Extracts and Ingredients include Groupe Soufflet, Muntons PLC, Viking Malt, Diastatische Producten, Laihian Mallas, Rahr corporations, Graincorp Limited, Malteurop Group and Maltexco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Malt Extracts and Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Standard Malt
  • Specialty Malt

Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Beverages
  • Food
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Other

Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Malt Extracts and Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Malt Extracts and Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Malt Extracts and Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Malt Extracts and Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Groupe Soufflet
  • Muntons PLC
  • Viking Malt
  • Diastatische Producten
  • Laihian Mallas
  • Rahr corporations
  • Graincorp Limited
  • Malteurop Group
  • Maltexco
  • Malt products
  • Holland Malt

