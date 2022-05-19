GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics in Global, including the following market information:

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7089075/global-gas-pharyngitis-diagnostics-forecast-2022-2028-575

The global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics market was valued at 189.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 239.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rapid Test Kit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics include Quidel Corporation, BD, Abbott Laboratories, bioM?rieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Meridian Bioscience, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A. and Sekisui Diagnostics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rapid Test Kit

Culture Test

PCR-based Test

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Physician Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quidel Corporation

BD

Abbott Laboratories

bioM?rieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-gas-pharyngitis-diagnostics-forecast-2022-2028-575-7089075

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Regional GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026