Technology

GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics market was valued at 189.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 239.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rapid Test Kit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics include Quidel Corporation, BD, Abbott Laboratories, bioM?rieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Meridian Bioscience, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A. and Sekisui Diagnostics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Rapid Test Kit
  • Culture Test
  • PCR-based Test

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Physician Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Hospitals

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Quidel Corporation
  • BD
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • bioM?rieux SA
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher)
  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
  • DiaSorin S.p.A.
  • Sekisui Diagnostics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Companies

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Regional GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

United States Amalgam Carrier Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

March 12, 2022

Recent Development Digital Scent Technology Market Growth, Developments Analysis and Precise Outlook 2021 to 2027 | Alpha MOS, AIRSENSE

December 14, 2021

Intrusion Prevention System Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

January 31, 2022

Olibanum Gum Market Analysis, Research Study With Madina Industrial, HPI Gums, Alfarid

December 28, 2021
Back to top button