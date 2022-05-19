Dental Regenerative Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The emotional connection of natural teeth and the high nature of natural teeth have drawn attention to the development of bioengineered teeth (tooth regeneration).Tooth regeneration is a stem cell-based regenerative medicine procedure that, in the fields of tissue engineering and stem cell biology, replaces damaged or lost teeth by redrawing from autologous stem cells.As a source of new bioengineered teeth, somatic stem cells are collected and reprogrammed into induced pluripotent stem cells that can be placed directly in the dental plate or in a reabsorbable biopolymer in the shape of a new tooth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Regenerative in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Regenerative Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Regenerative market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Dentin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Dental Regenerative include Straumann, Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, Astellas US Holding, Integra LifeSciences and Datum Dental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Dental Regenerative companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Regenerative Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Regenerative Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dentin



Dental Pulp



Tooth Enamel

Global Dental Regenerative Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Regenerative Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Others

Global Dental Regenerative Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dental Regenerative Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Regenerative revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Dental Regenerative revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Straumann



Dentsply Sirona



3M



Zimmer Biomet



Astellas US Holding



Integra LifeSciences



Datum Dental

