Perlite Microspheres Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Perlite microspheres are a very cost-effective, reduced-density filler suitable for water-based or resin-based applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perlite Microspheres in global, including the following market information:

Global Perlite Microspheres Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Perlite Microspheres Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Perlite Microspheres companies in 2021 (%)

The global Perlite Microspheres market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Perlite Microspheres include Dicalite Management Group, Ziegler MineralsZiegler Minerals, SCHUNDLER, RBH Ltd, Termolita, Imerys Filtration (Imerys USA, Inc.), RESLAB Australia, Silbrico Corporation and Industrial Plasters Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Perlite Microspheres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Perlite Microspheres Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Perlite Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Water-based
  • Resin-based

Global Perlite Microspheres Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Perlite Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Industry
  • Construction Industry
  • Other

Global Perlite Microspheres Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Perlite Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Perlite Microspheres revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Perlite Microspheres revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Perlite Microspheres sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Perlite Microspheres sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Dicalite Management Group
  • Ziegler MineralsZiegler Minerals
  • SCHUNDLER
  • RBH Ltd
  • Termolita
  • Imerys Filtration (Imerys USA, Inc.)
  • RESLAB Australia
  • Silbrico Corporation
  • Industrial Plasters Ltd.
  • CenoStar Corporation

