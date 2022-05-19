Tool Storage Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The tool storage products are used to keep the tools are used to keep the tool in a compact space, with a predefined space for each tool so that they can be found with ease whenever needed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tool Storage Product in global, including the following market information:
Global Tool Storage Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tool Storage Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Tool Storage Product companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tool Storage Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Professional Grade Tool Storage Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tool Storage Product include Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries, Apex Tool Group, Snap-on, Stahlwille, SAM Outillage and CHANGHE Enclosures, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tool Storage Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Tool Storage Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tool Storage Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Professional Grade Tool Storage Product
- Consumer Grade Tool Storage Product
Global Tool Storage Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tool Storage Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Conventional Stores
- Online Retail Stores
- Others
Global Tool Storage Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tool Storage Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tool Storage Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tool Storage Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tool Storage Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Tool Storage Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Techtronic Industries
- Apex Tool Group
- Snap-on
- Stahlwille
- SAM Outillage
- CHANGHE Enclosures
