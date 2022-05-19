Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Silica Aerogel Blanket market was valued at 26.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.93% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report focuses on Silica Aerogel Blanket incorporate aerogel particles into ultra-thin, flexible nonwovens with superior insulating properties.The global Silica Aerogel Blanket industry is competitive with major companies involved in continuous product innovation and R&D activities. Key players include Aspen Aerogels Inc., Cabot Corporation, Aerogel Technologies and several Chinese companies like Nano High-Tech and Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech. Aspen Aerogels is the global leader in this industry, with revenue of over 109.59 Million USD, namely 37.51% of the total market in 2017. North America produces over 40.32% of the global share in 2017, which is mainly from Aspen Aerogels. More than 90% of end customer of Aspen Aerogels comes from energy industry, while it is noticeable that market of construction develops faster. Oil & Gas Consumables was the largest end-use for aerogel in 2017 with a share exceeding 63%. Superior insulation properties and sustainability at extreme temperatures as compared to conventional alternatives such as polyurethane foam, mineral wool, perlite and cellular glass is expected to be the key driving factor for the market in this application. Increasing usage of the product for insulation in building applications is expected to play a critical role in the growth of the industry. Moreover, transportation, aerospace & marine industries are also projected to drive demand over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Aspen Aerogels

Cabot Corporation

Aerogel Technologies

Nano High-Tech

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Active Aerogels

Enersens

Jios Aerogel Corporation

Guizhou Aerospace

Shenzhen Aerogel Technology

Aerogel UK

Xiamen Nameite

IBIH

Jinna Tech

Hong Hitech

By Types:

Below 5mm Thickness

5mm to 10 mm Thickness

Above 10mm Thickness

By Applications:

Building Insulation

Oil & Gas Consumables

Transportation

Aerospace & Defence Materials

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Silica Aerogel Blanket Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Below 5mm Thickness

1.4.3 5mm to 10 mm Thickness

1.4.4 Above 10mm Thickness

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building Insulation

1.5.3 Oil & Gas Consumables

1.5.4 Transportation

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defence Materials

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market

1.8.1 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Silica Aerogel Blanket Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

