Perlite Filter Aid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perlite Filter Aid in global, including the following market information:

Global Perlite Filter Aid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Perlite Filter Aid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Perlite Filter Aid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Perlite Filter Aid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Perlite Filter Aid include Eaton, Dicalite Management Group, Keltech Energies Ltd, Gulf Perlite LLC, SCHUNDLER, Calgon Carbon Corporation, General Filtration, Imerys Filtration (Imerys USA, Inc.) and Neshiel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Perlite Filter Aid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Perlite Filter Aid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Perlite Filter Aid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other

Global Perlite Filter Aid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Perlite Filter Aid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverage Filtration

Wastewater Filtration

Industrial Filtration

Chemical Filtration

Other

Global Perlite Filter Aid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Perlite Filter Aid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Perlite Filter Aid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Perlite Filter Aid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Perlite Filter Aid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Perlite Filter Aid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eaton

Dicalite Management Group

Keltech Energies Ltd

Gulf Perlite LLC

SCHUNDLER

Calgon Carbon Corporation

General Filtration

Imerys Filtration (Imerys USA, Inc.)

Neshiel

Xinyang Caster New Material Co Ltd

Genper Expanded Perlite Industry Business

Nova Filtration Technologies

Ausperl

EP Minerals

Silbrico Corporation

