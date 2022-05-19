Industrial Battery Chargers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Battery Chargers are designed to charge lead-acid batteries of industial sectors, for example, Utilities & Telecommunications, Manufacturing and Transportation are the main end users of our research.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Battery Chargers in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Battery Chargers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Battery Chargers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Intelligent Battery Chargers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Battery Chargers include ABB, Exide Technologies, Hitachi, Crown Battery, ENERSYS, Delta Q, Gs Yuasa International, AMETEK and Sevcon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Battery Chargers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Intelligent Battery Chargers

Float Battery Chargers

Other

Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Utilities & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation

Other Application

Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Battery Chargers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Battery Chargers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Battery Chargers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Battery Chargers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Exide Technologies

Hitachi

Crown Battery

ENERSYS

Delta Q

Gs Yuasa International

AMETEK

Sevcon

Lester Electrical

AEG Power Solutions

Kirloskar Electric Company

SBS Chargers

Kussmaul Electronics

