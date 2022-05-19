Perlite Insulation Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Perlite Insulation Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Perlite Insulation Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Perlite Insulation Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Perlite Insulation Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Perlite Insulation Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-corrosion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Perlite Insulation Board include ConDeck, Imerys Minerals, Allied Building Products (Beacon Roofing Supply), Moy Materials, Johns Manville, Langfang Chao Chen insulation materials, GAF, BuildSite and Fransyl and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Perlite Insulation Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Perlite Insulation Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Perlite Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Anti-corrosion
- Waterproof
- Refractory
Global Perlite Insulation Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Perlite Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Industry
- Petroleum and Natural Gas
- Building
- other
Global Perlite Insulation Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Perlite Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Perlite Insulation Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Perlite Insulation Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Perlite Insulation Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Perlite Insulation Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ConDeck
- Imerys Minerals
- Allied Building Products (Beacon Roofing Supply)
- Moy Materials
- Johns Manville
- Langfang Chao Chen insulation materials
- GAF
- BuildSite
- Fransyl
- Hengyuan Mining
