Mechanical Testing Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mechanical testing equipment is available in variety for the testing of various parameters such as compression, adhesion, flexure, fatigue, shock, elasticity, vibration, tensile, and shear tests for ensuring the quality of material being tested.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mechanical Testing Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-mechanical-testing-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-583
Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Mechanical Testing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mechanical Testing Equipment market was valued at 2990.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3724.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Universal Testing Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mechanical Testing Equipment include MTS, INSTRON, Shimadzu, Hegewald & Peschke, ADMET, AMETEK(Lloyd), Torontech Group, Zwick/Roell and Tinius Olsen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mechanical Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Universal Testing Machine
- Fatigue Testing Machine
- Special Testing Machine
Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Manufacturing
- Civil Engineering
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Scientific Institutions
- Others
Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mechanical Testing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mechanical Testing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Mechanical Testing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Mechanical Testing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MTS
- INSTRON
- Shimadzu
- Hegewald & Peschke
- ADMET
- AMETEK(Lloyd)
- Torontech Group
- Zwick/Roell
- Tinius Olsen
- Keysight
- Qualitest International
- Applied Test Systems
- ETS Intarlaken
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports