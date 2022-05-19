Mechanical Testing Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mechanical testing equipment is available in variety for the testing of various parameters such as compression, adhesion, flexure, fatigue, shock, elasticity, vibration, tensile, and shear tests for ensuring the quality of material being tested.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mechanical Testing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mechanical Testing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mechanical Testing Equipment market was valued at 2990.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3724.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Universal Testing Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mechanical Testing Equipment include MTS, INSTRON, Shimadzu, Hegewald & Peschke, ADMET, AMETEK(Lloyd), Torontech Group, Zwick/Roell and Tinius Olsen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mechanical Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Universal Testing Machine

Fatigue Testing Machine

Special Testing Machine

Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Civil Engineering

Pharmaceutical Industry

Scientific Institutions

Others

Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mechanical Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mechanical Testing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mechanical Testing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mechanical Testing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mechanical Testing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MTS

INSTRON

Shimadzu

Hegewald & Peschke

ADMET

AMETEK(Lloyd)

Torontech Group

Zwick/Roell

Tinius Olsen

Keysight

Qualitest International

Applied Test Systems

ETS Intarlaken

