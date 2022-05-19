Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum Nitride (AlN) is a unique ceramic material that combines high thermal conductivity with high electrical resistivity. Aluminum Nitride Filler is a thermal conductive ceramic filler developed from the technology of ceramic substrate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Nitridation Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler include Tokuyama Corporation, Surmet, MARUWA CO, Applied Ceramics, Toyal Group, Furukawa, Pacific Particulate Materials and Thrutek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Nitridation Method

Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method

Global Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronic & Semiconductor

Medical & Instrumentation

Aerospace

Others

Global Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Filler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tokuyama Corporation

Surmet

MARUWA CO

Applied Ceramics

Toyal Group

Furukawa

Pacific Particulate Materials

Thrutek

