Wet Strength Kraft Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wet-strength kraft paper improves the performance of the paper sheet by holding the fibrous structure together after absorbing moisture, thereby maintaining the integrity of the converted product in some of the most demanding applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wet Strength Kraft Paper in global, including the following market information:
Global Wet Strength Kraft Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wet Strength Kraft Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Wet Strength Kraft Paper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wet Strength Kraft Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bleached Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wet Strength Kraft Paper include Mondi Group, Canadian Kraft Paper (CKP), WestRock, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Evergreen Packaging, Stora Enso, Gascogne Papier, Union Paper Corporation and Novolex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wet Strength Kraft Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Wet Strength Kraft Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Wet Strength Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bleached Paper
- Natural Kraft Paper
- Other
Global Wet Strength Kraft Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Wet Strength Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Drink
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Building Construction
- Chemicals
- Agriculture
- Other
Global Wet Strength Kraft Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Wet Strength Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wet Strength Kraft Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wet Strength Kraft Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wet Strength Kraft Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Wet Strength Kraft Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mondi Group
- Canadian Kraft Paper (CKP)
- WestRock
- Twin Rivers Paper Company
- Evergreen Packaging
- Stora Enso
- Gascogne Papier
- Union Paper Corporation
- Novolex
- Segezha Group
- Port Townsend Paper Corporation
- PG Paper Company
- Henan Hengda Paper Co., Ltd.
