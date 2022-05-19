Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glyceryl monostearate is used as an emulsifier in cosmetics to make the paste delicate and smooth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monoglyceride Content: 40-50% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate include Wilmar, DuPont, Riken Vitamin, Jialishi Additive, Guangzhou Cardlo, Guangzhou Masson, KAO, Hangzhou Oleocheemicals and Oleon NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

Monoglyceride Content:90%

Other

Global Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cream

Lotion

Other

Global Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cosmetic Use Glycerol Monostearate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wilmar

DuPont

Riken Vitamin

Jialishi Additive

Guangzhou Cardlo

Guangzhou Masson

KAO

Hangzhou Oleocheemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

BASF

Stepan

Croda

Zhejiang Wumei

Hangzhou Fuchun

