Hollow Glass Bubbles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hollow Glass Bubbles are made of sodalime glass and borosilicate glass blend formulation, offering good strength-to-density ratio. These general purpose spheres are designed for use in a variety of applications, including oil and gas drilling operations and as an additive in lightweight wall repair compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hollow Glass Bubbles in global, including the following market information:

Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-hollow-glass-bubbles-forecast-2022-2028-566 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Hollow Glass Bubbles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hollow Glass Bubbles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5-50um Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hollow Glass Bubbles include 3M, Trelleborg, Sigmund Lindner, AkzoNobel, Ceno Technologies, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku, Chase Corporation, Potters Industries and Mo-Sci Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hollow Glass Bubbles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5-50um

50-90um

90-150um

Above 150um

Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Construction

Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Plastics

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hollow Glass Bubbles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hollow Glass Bubbles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hollow Glass Bubbles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Hollow Glass Bubbles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Trelleborg

Sigmund Lindner

AkzoNobel

Ceno Technologies

Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku

Chase Corporation

Potters Industries

Mo-Sci Corporation

Kish Company

Cospheric

Sinosteel Maanshan New Material Technology

Zhongke Huaxing New Material

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-hollow-glass-bubbles-forecast-2022-2028-566

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports