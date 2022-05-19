Hollow Glass Bubbles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hollow Glass Bubbles are made of sodalime glass and borosilicate glass blend formulation, offering good strength-to-density ratio. These general purpose spheres are designed for use in a variety of applications, including oil and gas drilling operations and as an additive in lightweight wall repair compounds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hollow Glass Bubbles in global, including the following market information:
Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)
Global top five Hollow Glass Bubbles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hollow Glass Bubbles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
5-50um Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hollow Glass Bubbles include 3M, Trelleborg, Sigmund Lindner, AkzoNobel, Ceno Technologies, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku, Chase Corporation, Potters Industries and Mo-Sci Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hollow Glass Bubbles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 5-50um
- 50-90um
- 90-150um
- Above 150um
Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil & Gas
- Construction
- Paints & Coatings
- Rubber & Plastics
- Automotive & Transportation
- Others
Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Hollow Glass Bubbles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hollow Glass Bubbles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hollow Glass Bubbles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hollow Glass Bubbles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)
- Key companies Hollow Glass Bubbles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Trelleborg
- Sigmund Lindner
- AkzoNobel
- Ceno Technologies
- Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku
- Chase Corporation
- Potters Industries
- Mo-Sci Corporation
- Kish Company
- Cospheric
- Sinosteel Maanshan New Material Technology
- Zhongke Huaxing New Material
