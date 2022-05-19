Glycerol Mono-and Distearate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glycerol Mono-and Distearate is a mixture of Monostearate and Distearate. It is a non-ionic surfactant with excellent properties such as emulsification, lubrication, softness and wetting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Mono-and Distearate in global, including the following market information:

Global Glycerol Mono-and Distearate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global Glycerol Mono-and Distearate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Glycerol Mono-and Distearate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glycerol Mono-and Distearate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monoglyceride Content: 40-50% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glycerol Mono-and Distearate include Wilmar, DuPont, Riken Vitamin, Jialishi Additive, Guangzhou Cardlo, Guangzhou Masson, KAO, Hangzhou Oleocheemicals and Oleon NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Mono-and Distearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Glycerol Mono-and Distearate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glycerol Mono-and Distearate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

Monoglyceride Content: 50-60%

Other

Global Glycerol Mono-and Distearate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glycerol Mono-and Distearate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Plastic Industry

Others

Global Glycerol Mono-and Distearate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glycerol Mono-and Distearate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glycerol Mono-and Distearate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glycerol Mono-and Distearate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glycerol Mono-and Distearate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Glycerol Mono-and Distearate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wilmar

DuPont

Riken Vitamin

Jialishi Additive

Guangzhou Cardlo

Guangzhou Masson

KAO

Hangzhou Oleocheemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

BASF

Stepan

Croda

Zhejiang Wumei

Hangzhou Fuchun

