Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Foamed polyethylene flexible closed-cell foam is a packaging cushioning material with strong cushioning capacity. Foamed polyethylene has the advantages of low cost, light weight, and easy transportation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-exped-polyethylene-protective-packaging-forecast-2022-2028-864
Global Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging market was valued at 2989.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3893.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging include Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation, Atlas Molded Products, Rogers Foam Corporation, Plymouth Foam, Foam Fabricators, Tucson Container Corporation and Plastifoam Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plate
- Roll
- Other
Global Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- White Goods and Electronics
- Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices
- Automotive and Auto Components
- Daily Consumer Goods
- Food
- Other
Global Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Expanded Polyethylene Protective Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sonoco Products Company
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Pregis Corporation
- Atlas Molded Products
- Rogers Foam Corporation
- Plymouth Foam
- Foam Fabricators
- Tucson Container Corporation
- Plastifoam Company
- Wisconsin Foam Products
- Polyfoam Corporation
- Woodbridge
- Recticel
- Jiuding Group
- Speed Foam
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports