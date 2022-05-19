High Temperature Muffle Furnaces Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The heat of the high temperature muffle furnace is induced or convection through the interior of the insulating material of the high temperature heating coil applied to the chamber. High temperature muffle furnaces allow samples to be heat-treated at a temperature exceeding 1000 C (1832 F) with a lower risk of cross-contamination.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Temperature Muffle Furnaces in global, including the following market information:
Global High Temperature Muffle Furnaces Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Temperature Muffle Furnaces Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High Temperature Muffle Furnaces companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Temperature Muffle Furnaces market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
> 1000 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Temperature Muffle Furnaces include Ceradel Industries, Codere, EISENMANN, Nabertherm, Koyo Thermos Systems, Topcast, Carbolite Gero, Thomas Scientific and Borel Switzerland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Temperature Muffle Furnaces manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global High Temperature Muffle Furnaces Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Temperature Muffle Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- > 1000
- > 1200
- > 1500
- Other
Global High Temperature Muffle Furnaces Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Temperature Muffle Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Processes
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Chemical
- Other
Global High Temperature Muffle Furnaces Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Temperature Muffle Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Temperature Muffle Furnaces revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Temperature Muffle Furnaces revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Temperature Muffle Furnaces sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies High Temperature Muffle Furnaces sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ceradel Industries
- Codere
- EISENMANN
- Nabertherm
- Koyo Thermos Systems
- Topcast
- Carbolite Gero
- Thomas Scientific
- Borel Switzerland
- Sentro Tech
- CM Furnaces
- Yatherm Scientific
- Gilson
