Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Expanded polypropylene (EPP) is well suited for packaging products that requires well protection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-exped-polypropylene-protective-packaging-forecast-2022-2028-795
Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Roll Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging include Lauren, DS Smith, Furukawa Electric, Woodbridge, SSW Pearl Foam, Sonoco Products Company, Polyform, Frank Lowe and Knauf Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Roll
- Sheet
- Other
Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Ttransportation
- Electronics
- Other
Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lauren
- DS Smith
- Furukawa Electric
- Woodbridge
- SSW Pearl Foam
- Sonoco Products Company
- Polyform
- Frank Lowe
- Knauf Industries
- Plymouth Foam
- Foam Fabricators
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports