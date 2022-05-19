Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Expanded polypropylene (EPP) is well suited for packaging products that requires well protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Roll Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging include Lauren, DS Smith, Furukawa Electric, Woodbridge, SSW Pearl Foam, Sonoco Products Company, Polyform, Frank Lowe and Knauf Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Roll

Sheet

Other

Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ttransportation

Electronics

Other

Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Expanded Polypropylene Protective Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lauren

DS Smith

Furukawa Electric

Woodbridge

SSW Pearl Foam

Sonoco Products Company

Polyform

Frank Lowe

Knauf Industries

Plymouth Foam

Foam Fabricators

