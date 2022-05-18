Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market Research Report 2022

The global Automotive Camera & Camera Module market was valued at 1060.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 15.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive camera is a camera installed at front side, rear side, or inside a vehicle for safety purposes. The benefit of automotive cameras is assistance in blind spot detection, nap prevention, airbag control, lane & border detection, and parking.

By Market Verdors:

Robert Bosch

Delphi Automotive

Continental

Valeo

Autoliv

Omnivision Technologies

Magna International

Mobileye

AEI

Stonkam

By Types:

Digital Camera

Thermal Camera

Infrared Camera

By Applications:

LDW

ACC

BSD

NVS

DMS

PAS

PDS

RSR

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Camera & Camera Module Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Digital Camera

1.4.3 Thermal Camera

1.4.4 Infrared Camera

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 LDW

1.5.3 ACC

1.5.4 BSD

1.5.5 NVS

1.5.6 DMS

1.5.7 PAS

1.5.8 PDS

1.5.9 RSR

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Camera & Camera Module Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Camera & Camera Module Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Camera & Camera Module Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Camera & Camera Module Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

