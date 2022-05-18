Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The spun yarn paper cone market is one that is strongly based on the general supply in the corresponding geographic areas from the textile industry. The best way to sort the textile threads is to maintain them winded over the spun yarn paper cone. This improve fabric processing convenience enormously and also includes the threads of getting entangled. Due to the increasing supply for textile products, general consumption for plastic cones is also anticipated to increase over the projected era in the coming years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spun Yarn Paper Cone in global, including the following market information:

Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Spun Yarn Paper Cone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spun Yarn Paper Cone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Corrugated Paperboard Spun Yarn Paper Cone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Spun Yarn Paper Cone include Conitex Sonoco, Tubettificio Senese, Jaalouk, Pacific Cones, AmerCare, Sunny Texcone India and Mandahar Mills, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spun Yarn Paper Cone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corrugated Paperboard Spun Yarn Paper Cone



Kraft Paperboard Spun Yarn Paper Cone



White Line Chipboard Spun Yarn Paper Cone



Recycled Paperboard Spun Yarn Paper Cone

Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile Industry



Construction Industry



Others

Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spun Yarn Paper Cone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Spun Yarn Paper Cone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Spun Yarn Paper Cone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Spun Yarn Paper Cone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Conitex Sonoco



Tubettificio Senese



Jaalouk



Pacific Cones



AmerCare



Sunny Texcone India



Mandahar Mills

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spun Yarn Paper Cone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spun Yarn Paper Cone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spun Yarn Paper Cone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spun Yarn Paper Cone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spun Yarn Paper Cone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spun Yarn Paper Cone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spun Yarn Paper Cone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

