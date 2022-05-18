Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Research Report 2022

The global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market was valued at 92.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 29.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Organic photovoltaics (OPV) is a rapidly emerging PV technology that convert sunlight into electricity by employing thin films of organic semiconductors. It has a photosensitive nature of the organic matter as a semiconductor material, the photovoltaic effect of the voltage generated by the current to achieve the effect of solar power.The current production enterprises are mainly concentrated in the R & D stage and a small number of demonstration projects. The photoelectric conversion research scholars is faced with the challenge of organic solar cell efficiency cannot always satisfactory, conversion rate, experimental conditions to maintain the current conversion efficiency between 12%-18%, but small batch production only between 5%-7%, the conversion efficiency is too low. Moreover, the use of organic materials is easily affected by the temperature and air, which leads to the aging of the device, which affects the performance.

By Market Verdors:

ARMOR Group

AGC

Heliatek

Mitsubishi Chemical

Belectric

Henkel

Sunew

Advent Technologies Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical

Toshiba

Heraeus

BASF

DisaSolar

EMD Performance Materials

Infinity PV ApS

ENI

Raynergy Tek Incorporation

NanoFlex Power Corporation

Solar Windows Technologies

Mekoprint

KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

By Types:

PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)

Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Device

Architecture & Building Integration

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)

1.4.3 Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Wearable Device

1.5.4 Architecture & Building Integration

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market

1.8.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

