UVC LED Market Research Report 2022

The global UVC LED market was valued at 125.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The electromagnetic spectrum of ultraviolet light can be subdivided in a number of ways. The draft ISO standard on determining solar irradiances (ISO-DIS-21348) describes the UVA (400~315nm), UVB (315~280nm), UVC (280~100nm). UVC LED is a kind of Ultra-violet LED (UV LED) with light emitted in the UVC spectrum.SETi, Crystal IS and HexaTech captured the top three Production share in the UVC LED market, with about 62% market shares. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61%. Following North America, Japanis the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

By Market Verdors:

SETi

Crystal IS

HexaTech

Seoul Viosys

NIKKISO

Rayvio

DOWA

LG Innotek

ConvergEver

Qingdao Jason

HPL

By Types:

TO

SMD

By Applications:

Water/Air Disinfection

Sensing( Bioagents, DNA)

Medical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by UVC LED Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global UVC LED Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 TO

1.4.3 SMD

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global UVC LED Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Water/Air Disinfection

1.5.3 Sensing( Bioagents, DNA)

1.5.4 Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global UVC LED Market

1.8.1 Global UVC LED Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UVC LED Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global UVC LED Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global UVC LED Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers UVC LED Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global UVC LED Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global UVC LED Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America UVC LED Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America UVC LED Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

