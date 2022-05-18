MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Research Report 2022

The global MEMS Pressure Sensor market was valued at 15.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

MEMS pressure sensor is already widely adopted in different applications for its high-performance, low cost and small size. MEMS pressure sensor is one of the very first MEMS components appearing in the microsystem world.Increasing demand for MEMS Pressure Sensor from automotive industry to enhance reliability, reduce cost and improve performance is the key factor drives the growth of MEMS global pressure sensor market during the forecast period. Furthermore, continuous focus on factory automation, rapid development in industrial IoT solutions and improved sensing approach for monitoring & control applications are the factors accelerating the demand for MEMS pressure sensor in the industrial manufacturing sector.

By Market Verdors:

Bosch

Denso

Sensata

GE

Freescale

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Murata

Measurement Specialties

Melexis

Consensic

Omron

MEMSensing

First

N-MEMS

By Types:

Capacitive Pressure Sensors

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors

By Applications:

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Consumer Electronic

High-end Devices

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Capacitive Pressure Sensors

1.4.3 Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

1.4.4 Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Consumer Electronic

1.5.6 High-end Devices

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market

1.8.1 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers MEMS Pressure Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

